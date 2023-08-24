This episode of the Safety Perspectives From Region 6 podcast is the first in a three-part series on fatality and catastrophe investigations conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Frank Davis and John Surma discuss the range of employer considerations regarding preserving and documenting the scene of fatalities and catastrophic events at a worksite. Our speakers specifically discuss preservation letters, the scope of the duty to preserve a scene, and consequences for the failure to preserve.

