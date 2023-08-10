In this episode of the Safety Perspectives From Region 6 podcast, Frank Davis and John Surma review the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) national emphasis programs (NEPs), as well as regional and local emphasis programs, which focus OSHA and state-plan resources on particular hazards and high-hazard industries. Frank and John discuss an array of emphasis programs—including a new national emphasis program that relates to warehousing and distribution center businesses—inspection protocols, and the importance of training. They also cover several emphasis programs specific to Region 6.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

