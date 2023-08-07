In this podcast, shareholders Kevin Bland (Orange County) and Karen Tynan (Sacramento) provide an update on enforcement trends at Cal/OSHA, including the rise in citations for failure to adhere to an Injury and Illness Prevention Program (IIPP). Karen and Kevin also give practical pointers for dealing with requests made during an investigation, from written requests to requests for demonstrations. They also discuss "late appeals" cases and the importance of responding to citations in a timely manner.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

