In this podcast, Frank Davis and John Surma discuss the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) recently issued "Hurricane eMatrix," a hazard and risk assessment tool that contains guidance for preparing and engaging in response efforts associated with hurricanes that make landfall. Frank and John review the e-Matrix's hazard-specific recommendations, heat illness guidance, and training expectations for employees working in hurricane recovery. They also discuss how the guidance found in the eMatrix may indicate that OSHA is shifting from a compliance-focused approach to an enforcement-focused approach.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

