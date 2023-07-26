United States:
Safety Perspectives From Region 6: OSHA's Hurricane EMatrix—Preparation, Recovery, And Compliance (Podcast)
26 July 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Frank Davis and John Surma discuss the
Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) recently
issued "Hurricane eMatrix," a hazard and risk assessment
tool that contains guidance for preparing and engaging in response
efforts associated with hurricanes that make landfall. Frank and
John review the e-Matrix's hazard-specific recommendations,
heat illness guidance, and training expectations for employees
working in hurricane recovery. They also discuss how the guidance
found in the eMatrix may indicate that OSHA is shifting from a
compliance-focused approach to an enforcement-focused approach.
To listen to the podcast, click here.
