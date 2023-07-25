In this podcast, shareholders Kevin Bland and Karen Tynan discuss how companies can achieve an effective safety culture to drive reduced injuries, near misses, and incidents as well as create a more holistic approach to safety in the workplace. Karen and Kevin are joined by safety professional Kelly Bernish to discuss what actions employers can take that would allow a safety culture to permeate the fabric of a company from top to bottom and how to train employees to appreciate the value of evaluating risk.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.