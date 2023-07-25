United States:
Why Creating A Safety Culture Is Key: Insights From A Workplace Safety Professional (Podcast)
25 July 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, shareholders Kevin Bland and Karen Tynan
discuss how companies can achieve an effective safety culture to
drive reduced injuries, near misses, and incidents as well as
create a more holistic approach to safety in the workplace. Karen
and Kevin are joined by safety professional Kelly Bernish to
discuss what actions employers can take that would allow a safety
culture to permeate the fabric of a company from top to bottom and
how to train employees to appreciate the value of evaluating
risk.
To listen to the podcast, click here.
