United States:
Guardians Of The Workspace Podcast: Ep. #1 "Unraveling Employee Safety Laws: Essential Insights For Hotel Managers"
25 July 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
About
Welcome to Guardians of the Workplace, the official podcast from
WorldSafe. This podcast is your key to understanding the complex
world of occupational safety. Each episode offers valuable
insights, advice, and best practices on maintaining a safe and
healthy workplace environment. We interview leading experts,
pioneers, and influencers in the field, providing you with a broad
range of perspectives on various safety topics. Whether you're
an executive, manager, or employee, tune in to learn how to become
a guardian of your workplace.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
EEOC Releases New AI Guidance For Employers
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
On May 18, 2023, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued new technical guidance on how to measure adverse impact when employment selection tools use artificial intelligence (AI)...
Entitled Or Disabled? A Timely Look At Timeliness
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
Did you see the latest viral TikTok, in which the TikToker complains that she was disrespected by a potential employer during an interview when she inquired about available accommodations for "time blindness" – a term apparently intended to describe her difficulty being on time?