United States:
Cal/OSHA's COVID-19 Non-Emergency Standard And California's Transition Away From Emergency Standards (Podcast)
25 July 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Kevin Bland, who is a member of Ogletree's
Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, and Karen Tynan, who is
chair of the firm's West Coast OSHA practice, discuss the
California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's
COVID-19 Prevention Non-Emergency Regulation. Kevin and Karen
highlight the notable differences between this standard and the
emergency temporary standards, including the end of exclusion pay,
the "close contact" definition, contact tracing, and
reduced directions for face covering. Kevin and Karen also discuss
enforcement activity and the push for a general industry aerosol
transmissible diseases standard.
To listen to the podcast, click here
