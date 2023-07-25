In this podcast, Kevin Bland, who is a member of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, and Karen Tynan, who is chair of the firm's West Coast OSHA practice, discuss the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's COVID-19 Prevention Non-Emergency Regulation. Kevin and Karen highlight the notable differences between this standard and the emergency temporary standards, including the end of exclusion pay, the "close contact" definition, contact tracing, and reduced directions for face covering. Kevin and Karen also discuss enforcement activity and the push for a general industry aerosol transmissible diseases standard.

To listen to the podcast, click here

