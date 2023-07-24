In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, host Phillip Russell is joined by Dee Anna Hays for a close-up look at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) multi-employer citation policy, which applies when multiple employers are working at a single job site. Phillip and Dee Anna review the four categories of employers covered by the policy: creating employers, controlling employers, exposing employers, and correcting employers. They review the criteria for identifying the employer categories, as well as the standards of care that apply. Phillip and Dee Anna also discuss the closely-related topic of temporary employees, and the duties of host employers.

