United States:
Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, Episode 18: OSHA's Multi-Employer Citation Policy (Podcast)
24 July 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, host Phillip
Russell is joined by Dee Anna Hays for a close-up look at the
Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA)
multi-employer citation policy, which applies when multiple
employers are working at a single job site. Phillip and Dee Anna
review the four categories of employers covered by the policy:
creating employers, controlling employers, exposing employers, and
correcting employers. They review the criteria for identifying the
employer categories, as well as the standards of care that apply.
Phillip and Dee Anna also discuss the closely-related topic of
temporary employees, and the duties of host employers.
To listen to the podcast, click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
EEOC Releases New AI Guidance For Employers
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
On May 18, 2023, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued new technical guidance on how to measure adverse impact when employment selection tools use artificial intelligence (AI)...
Entitled Or Disabled? A Timely Look At Timeliness
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
Did you see the latest viral TikTok, in which the TikToker complains that she was disrespected by a potential employer during an interview when she inquired about available accommodations for "time blindness" – a term apparently intended to describe her difficulty being on time?