In this podcast, Karen Tynan and Kevin Bland walk us through informal conferences and settlement conferences in the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (also known as Cal/OSHA) forum. Our speakers focus on the details of the settlement process, best practices for scheduling conferences and timing deadlines, the information to gather before a conference, how settlements are finalized, when citations and abatements are due, and how notices in lieu of citation operate in settlements.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.