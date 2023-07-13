United States:
OSHA Recordkeeping Requirements: The Criteria For Recording And Reporting Work-Related Injuries And Illnesses (Podcast)
13 July 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Frank Davis and John Surma discuss the
recordkeeping requirements under the federal Occupational Safety
and Health (OSH) Act, including the difference between what is
recordable and reportable. Frank and John also review the criteria
for recordability and explain the recording criteria, including
what constitutes medical treatment, days away from work, restricted
work, and the timing of reporting.
To listen to the podcast click here
