In this podcast, Frank Davis and John Surma discuss the recordkeeping requirements under the federal Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, including the difference between what is recordable and reportable. Frank and John also review the criteria for recordability and explain the recording criteria, including what constitutes medical treatment, days away from work, restricted work, and the timing of reporting.

To listen to the podcast click here

