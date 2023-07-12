United States:
Check Out Kris O. Beecher's Recent Feature In The Construction Broadsheet Article, "Legal Q And A: Working On A Native American Project."
12 July 2023
Dickinson Wright PLLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Check out Kris O. Beecher's recent feature in The
Construction Broadsheet article, "Legal Q and A: Working on a
Native American project." In this article, Kris gives insight
on different elements of construction law relating to projects on
Native American reservations. The Q&A explores the specific
topics of licensed contractors, payment of services, and OSHA
inspections. To read the article and learn more, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Significant Changes To A Retirement Plan Near You
McLane Middleton, Professional Association
At the end of 2022, President Biden signed the second major piece of retirement plan legislation in the past three years, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement 2.0 Act of 2022...