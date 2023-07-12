Check out Kris O. Beecher's recent feature in The Construction Broadsheet article, "Legal Q and A: Working on a Native American project." In this article, Kris gives insight on different elements of construction law relating to projects on Native American reservations. The Q&A explores the specific topics of licensed contractors, payment of services, and OSHA inspections. To read the article and learn more, click here.

