In this podcast, Frank Davis and John Surma, members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, discuss limitations on and best practices for employee drug testing policies throughout the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) Region 6. Frank and John offer insights related to the timing of drug testing, including in post-accident situations. They also discuss the interaction of federal and state law and OSHA's 2016 standard interpretation that broadly addressed post-accident drug testing.

