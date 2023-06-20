This podcast takes a deep dive into the California outdoor heat illness standard with a focus on implementation and Cal/OSHA enforcement. Shareholders Kevin Bland and Karen Tynan discuss effective outdoor heat illness training practices for supervisors and employees, the benefits of onboarding training, and water and shade access requirements. Our speakers also offer best practices for employers implementing high heat procedures.

