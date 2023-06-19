In this podcast, shareholders Kevin Bland and Karen Tynan discuss the California legislature's and Cal/OSHA's proposed regulations and laws regarding workplace violence. Our speakers discuss Cal-OSHA's Title 8 Section 3343 draft regulations and Senate Bill (SB) 553, which would establish new workplace violence prevention standards in California. Karen and Kevin discuss the details of the robust requirement to implement workplace violence plans (including communication, reporting, training, recordkeeping, and response procedures) that employers may have to adopt if the regulations take effect.

To listen to the podcast click here

