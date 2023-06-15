In this podcast, shareholders John Surma and Frank Davis cover the workplace safety implications of the current Canadian wildfires and the resulting wildfire smoke that is entering air spaces in the United States. Frank and John discuss how the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) approaches wildfires, wildfire smoke, and the corresponding obligation employers have to their employees relative to each. Our speakers also review emergency actions plans (EAPs), the conditions that activate an EAP, as well as the preparation and training associated with EAPs. Frank and John touch on a variety of issues raised by concerns over wildfire smoke and the threat of fire, including respiratory protection, shelter in place, and evacuation.

