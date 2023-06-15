In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, Phillip Russell is joined by fellow Tampa shareholder, Dee Anna Hays, to discuss the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) recent focus on heat illnesses and employers' responsibilities towards employees as temperatures rise. Phillip and Dee Anna discuss OSHA's 2022 issued national emphasis program in which it gave some guidance to area offices around the country about how to conduct heat-related inspections, what to focus on when the inspections might be triggered, and more. Dee Anna and Phillip also offer employers practical considerations on steps they can take when the heat index rises.

