United States:
Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, Episode 17: Heat Illness, OSHA's National Emphasis Program—The Heat Is On (Podcast)
15 June 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, Phillip
Russell is joined by fellow Tampa shareholder, Dee Anna Hays, to
discuss the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's
(OSHA) recent focus on heat illnesses and employers'
responsibilities towards employees as temperatures rise. Phillip
and Dee Anna discuss OSHA's 2022 issued national emphasis
program in which it gave some guidance to area offices around the
country about how to conduct heat-related inspections, what to
focus on when the inspections might be triggered, and more. Dee
Anna and Phillip also offer employers practical considerations on
steps they can take when the heat index rises.
