In this podcast, members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group discuss safety incentive programs and how the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) may be taking a new view of them, as evidenced by a 2023 post by OSHA that asked, "Is your pizza party incentive program unreasonable?" The speakers, Jeff Leslie, John Surma, and Karen Tynan—who is chair of the firm's West Coast OSHA practice—review various types of incentive programs and what employers can learn from past OSHA guidance.

