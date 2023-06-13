United States:
Pizza, Pizza, Pizza: Is OSHA Taking A New View On Workplace Safety Incentive Programs? (Podcast)
13 June 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace
Safety and Health Practice Group discuss safety incentive programs
and how the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
may be taking a new view of them, as evidenced by a 2023 post by
OSHA that asked, "Is your pizza party incentive program
unreasonable?" The speakers, Jeff Leslie, John Surma, and
Karen Tynan—who is chair of the firm's West Coast OSHA
practice—review various types of incentive programs and what
employers can learn from past OSHA guidance.
To listen to the podcast, click here.
