In this podcast, John Surma and Frank Davis (both of whom are members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group) discuss Rapid Response Investigations (RRIs), a tool that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is using with increasing frequency. Frank and John review best practices for employer responses to RRI letters, including the importance of timeliness; the utility of including a robust description of the employer's business or industry and safety program; and a discussion on which employees to include on the employer's investigation team.

