In this podcast, John Surma and Frank Davis, members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, discuss unprogrammed inspections conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Frank and John provide an overview of the four triggers of such inspections: imminent danger; fatalities and catastrophes; complaints by employees, unions, or third parties; and referrals by other agencies. They also offer practical takeaways for employers that may be subject to an unprogrammed inspection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.