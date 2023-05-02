In this podcast, John Surma and Frank Davis, members of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, discuss hazard alert letters (HAL) issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). John and Frank review circumstances under which a HAL might be issued, including deviation from industry standards, and what employers may want to consider when responding to a HAL. The podcast concludes with a review of abatement verification inspections and interim abatements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.