In this podcast, members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group discuss workplace violence, with a focus on healthcare settings. John Surma, Wayne Pinkstone, and Phillip Jones review the duty to provide a hazard-free workplace and guidance provided by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). They also address how workplace violence incidents may lead to a violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act's General Duty Clause. Karen Tynan, chair of Ogletree's West Coast OSHA practice, joins the conversation to discuss Cal/OSHA's approach to the threat of workplace violence, the need to address environmental risk factors, and abatement of a hazardous condition after an incident.

To listen podcast click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.