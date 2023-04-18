ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this podcast, John Surma and Frank Davis, members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, review the basis for and scope of inspections by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). John and Frank discuss circumstances that may trigger an inspection, what to expect at an opening conference, and an employer's right to limit the inspection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.