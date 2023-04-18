United States:
OSHA Inspections: Opening Conference And Scope Of Inspection (Podcast)
18 April 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, John Surma and Frank Davis, members of Ogletree
Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, review the
basis for and scope of inspections by the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration (OSHA). John and Frank discuss circumstances
that may trigger an inspection, what to expect at an opening
conference, and an employer's right to limit the
inspection.
