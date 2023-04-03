ARTICLE

Seyfarth Synopsis: Please join attorneys from Seyfarth's Labor & Employment group for part three of a micro-webinar series addressing important legal issues and considerations for health care employers across the Bay State.

This program will focus on the obligations health care employers owe to members of the public who seek access to their facilities under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act and related federal and state laws governing places of public accommodation.

Specific topics covered will include:

Overview of the ADA, Rehabilitation Act, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act

Websites/mobile apps/telehealth

Auxiliary aids and services

Service animals

Speakers

Michael E. Steinberg, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Lotus Cannon, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

