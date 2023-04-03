Seyfarth Synopsis: Please join attorneys from Seyfarth's Labor & Employment group for part three of a micro-webinar series addressing important legal issues and considerations for health care employers across the Bay State.
This program will focus on the obligations health care employers owe to members of the public who seek access to their facilities under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act and related federal and state laws governing places of public accommodation.
Thursday, April 20, 2023
12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern
11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central
10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mountain
9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Pacific
Specific topics covered will include:
- Overview of the ADA, Rehabilitation Act, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act
- Websites/mobile apps/telehealth
- Auxiliary aids and services
- Service animals
Speakers
Michael E. Steinberg, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw
LLP
Lotus Cannon, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
If you have any questions, please contact Brooke Janeczek at bjaneczek@seyfarth.com and reference this event.
Parts 1 and 2 of this micro-webinar series can be viewed here.
Learn more about Seyfarth's Labor & Employment department and our Boston office.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.