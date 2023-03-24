In this podcast, John Surma, Kathy Fletcher, and Karen Tynan discuss Oregon's Senate Bill (SB) 592, which would significantly increase the amounts of civil penalties for violations of the Oregon Safe Employment Act. The speakers also cover SB 592's provisions that would allow Oregon Occupational Safety and Health to conduct in-depth, wall-to-wall inspections under certain circumstances. Karen Tynan—who is chair of Ogletree's West Coast OSHA practice—Kathryn, and John also review the unlimited "look back" period for repeat violations included in SB 592 and highlight Ogletree's OSHA Tracker, a useful tool in monitoring OSHA activity throughout the nation.

