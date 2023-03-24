United States:
Oregon's Senate Bill 592: Workplace Safety Penalty, Inspection, And ‘Look Back' Period Changes? (Podcast)
24 March 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, John Surma, Kathy Fletcher, and Karen Tynan
discuss Oregon's Senate Bill (SB) 592, which would
significantly increase the amounts of civil penalties for
violations of the Oregon Safe Employment Act. The speakers also
cover SB 592's provisions that would allow Oregon Occupational
Safety and Health to conduct in-depth, wall-to-wall inspections
under certain circumstances. Karen Tynan—who is chair of
Ogletree's West Coast OSHA practice—Kathryn, and John
also review the unlimited "look back" period for repeat
violations included in SB 592 and highlight Ogletree's OSHA Tracker, a useful tool in monitoring OSHA
activity throughout the nation.
