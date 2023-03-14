In this podcast, Frank Davis, John Surma, and David Walston, members of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, discuss the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) Site-Specific Targeting (SST) program whereby the agency randomly selects employers for "wall-to-wall, floor to ceiling" inspections without identifying an accident or hazard. The speakers review data indicating that OSHA inspections, citations, and penalties are on the rise, and offer insights into the reasons for the increase, particularly in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.