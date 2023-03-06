In the final installment of this three-part podcast series, Frank Davis and John Surma wrap up their discussion of the criminal implications associated with some violations of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, with a focus on the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust." Frank and John, members of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, review how deviation from industry standards and from the "reasonable person" standard may result in an OSH Act violation and, possibly, criminal charges. They also highlight best practices for employers that become aware of workplace hazards and outline when and how the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Multiemployer Citation Policy may apply.

To listen to the Podcast click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.