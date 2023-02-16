In this podcast series, Frank Davis and John Surma, members of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, discuss the circumstances under which criminal prosecution may result from a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) Act by doing a deep dive into the fatal shooting on set of the movie, "Rust." Frank and John review what is required for a finding of a "willful" violation of the OSH Act's General Duty Clause. They also focus on activity in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Region 6, and the investigation of the "Rust" shooting by the New Mexico Occupational Health & Safety Bureau.

Please click here to listen to podcast.

