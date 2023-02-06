ARTICLE

he Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently proposed a rule that would revive a policy allowing nonemployee representatives of labor unions and worker advocacy groups to take part in OSHA inspections. In this podcast, Frank Davis and Phillip Russell, members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, review the current law and how the proposed rule, if adopted, may transform and expand OSHA inspections.

