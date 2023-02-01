The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced in a blog post that it has created new resources to assist workers who have cancer or have family members with cancer to understand their rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act ("FMLA"). The resources include:

A fact sheet on taking FMLA leave from work when an employee or their family member has a serious health condition.

An overview of workplace protections for individuals impacted by cancer.

A guide to talking to an employer about taking time off for family and medical reasons.

A guide for health care providers regarding medical certifications.

