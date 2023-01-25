Most employers are required to complete OSHA Form 300A Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses for 2022 by Feb. 1, 2023, and to post it and keep it posted until April 30, 2023. The 300A log summarizes work-related injuries and illnesses employees experienced during the prior year. Minor injuries that are treated only by first aid do not need to be recorded. The annual summary must be completed and posted even if no injuries or illnesses occurred during the year.

A copy of Form 300A must be posted in each establishment in a conspicuous place or places where notices to employees are usually posted. Employers must ensure that the posted annual summary is not altered, defaced, or covered by other material. A company executive must certify that he or she has examined the Form 300A and that he or she reasonably believes that the summary is correct and complete.

Companies with 10 or fewer employees and businesses in certain low-hazard industries are exempt from the requirement to post Form 300A. A list of the industries that are exempt can be found on OSHA's website at this link. However, these employers must still report to OSHA any workplace incident that results in a fatality, in-patient hospitalization, amputation, or loss of an eye. A fatality must be reported within eight hours, and an in-patient hospitalization, amputation, or eye loss must be reported within 24 hours.

