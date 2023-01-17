In this podcast, Phillip Russell, a member of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, continues the popular Dirty Steel-Toe Boots series with a look ahead at 2023 and what to expect from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Phillip reviews the reasons OSHA may be more active in 2023 and offers tips on how employers can prepare. The discussion includes insights into regulatory acceleration, political urgency, and economic forces that may shape OSHA policy and practice.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

