Seyfarth Synopsis: The U.S. DOL and U.S. EPA have published their 2023 increases to civil penalties.

We have blogged previously about the annual adjustments to the maximum civil penalty dollar amounts for OSHA and EPA violations. The agencies have now finalized the 2023 inflation adjustments, which increase the penalties yet again.

Under the 2023 rule, the new maximum OSHA civil penalties will be:

2022 Penalties 2023 Penalties Other than Serious Violations: $14,502 $15,625 Serious Violations: $14,502 $15,625 Repeat Violations: $145,027 $156,259 Willful Violations: $145,027 $156,259 Failure to Abate (Per Day): $14,502 $15,625

The new OSHA penalty amounts are applicable to OSHA citations issued after January 15, 2023, for violations occurring after July 15, 2022.

Readers familiar with EPA's penalty structure know that environmental statutes typically set out a "per day" penalty, as well as a maximum statutory penalty. However, certain statutes allow for civil judicial enforcement that does not carry a maximum statutory penalty.

Under the 2023 rule, the new maximum EPA civil penalties will be:

2022 Penalties 2023 Penalties Clean Air Act Daily:

Maximum (per violation): $51,796 – $109,024

$414,364 $55,808 – $117,468

$446,456 Clean Water Act Daily:

Maximum (per violation): $23,989 – $59,973

$299,857 $25,847 – $64,618

$323,081 RCRA Daily: $65,666 – $109,024 $70,752 – $117,468 CERCLA (including EPCRA) Daily:

Maximum (per violation): $62,689

$188,069 $67,544

$202,635

EPA's 2023 penalties are effective for violations that occurred after November 2, 2015, where the penalty was assessed on or after January 6, 2023. EPA's 2022 penalties remain effective for violations that occurred after November 2, 2015, where the penalty was assessed on or after January 12, 2022 but before January 6, 2023.

DOL and EPA are required to continue to adjust maximum penalties for inflation by January 15 of each new year.

