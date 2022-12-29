When the temperatures drop, workplace injuries tend to rise. Winter slips and falls are one of the most common and costly workplace injuries. Follow these tips to help avoid slip and fall injuries.

Discuss expectations with your maintenance staff or snow removal vendor so they know you expect snow and ice accumulation to be removed quickly and for surface treatments to be applied to melt icy spots.

Perform periodic spot checks for hazards like potholes and cracks. Make sure lighting systems, covering parking lots and sidewalks are checked regularly. Prevent employees from using unauthorized or un-shoveled areas and walkways as shortcuts by using hazard tape or barriers.

Review your prior claims to determine if certain areas have a history of slip and fall accidents. If so, find solutions to eliminate the problems areas.

Don't forget interior walking surfaces which can become dangerous when snow is tracked indoors. Use a floor fan to help keep walkways dry and place "wet floor" signs to warn people of potential hazards. Clean up spills or puddles immediately. Use floor mats to catch excess water.

Encourage employees to be aware of their surroundings and to avoid using their cell phone while walking from the parking lot or on stairs. Remind them to use authorized paths and if it's not clear of snow do not use it. Employees should be trained to report unsafe conditions to a supervisor or maintenance person immediately.

Consider implementing a traction footwear policy that requires employees who work outside in the elements to wear traction footwear to help prevent slips and falls.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.