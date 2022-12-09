Seyfarth Synopsis: OSHA requires employers to upload certain information to its Injury Tracking Application (ITA) each year by March 2. This year, OSHA is transitioning employer login information from individual accounts to "login.gov" and all employers must connect their accounts prior to March 2.

For employers that are required to use the OSHA ITA, OSHA recently transitioned its login procedure to utilize one single account to access all applications: Login.gov. All current and new account holders must connect their ITA account to a Login.gov account with the same email address to access the application for the 2023 collection of Calendar Year 2022 Form 300A data. Before proceeding, entities are encouraged to review the guidance on how to connect your accounts. OSHA has a history of citing employers who fail to timely upload their Form 300A data by March 2, so ensure your account access is up to date before that date.

OSHA provides the secure ITA website that offers three options for injury and illness data submissions. Users may manually enter data, upload a CSV file to add multiple establishments at the same time, or transmit data electronically via the API (application programming interface).

As we previously blogged, in late-2021, OSHA proposed restoring the Obama-era requirement for all covered employers to submit full OSHA Form 300s (Log of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses) and OSHA Form 301s (Injury and Illness Incident Report). However, this proposed revision has not yet become effective.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.