The Construction practice group hosted a webinar where Darren Harrington and Colin Durham gave a presentation on Wednesday reminding employers that workplace heat hazards are top concerns for OSHA.

To clarify the obligation employers have to protect employees from heat-related hazards, OSHA published an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) for Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings in the Federal Register. With this publication, OSHA began the rulemaking process to consider a heat-specific workplace standard.

The webinar explores:

The specifics of OSHA's proposed rule

Whether the proposed standard will be an improvement over the general duty clause

The status of the proposed rule

The guidance currently available to employers to recognize and address heat hazards in the workplace.

View the webinar on-demand by clicking here. Passcode: vBBT.7*N

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.