On September 20, 2022, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York City's private-sector vaccine mandate would become optional for businesses, beginning on November 1, 2022. The first-in-the-nation COVID-19 vaccination mandate for private-sector workers enacted by former mayor Bill de Blasio took effect on December 27, 2021. After taking office, Mayor Adams continued to endorse the mandate.

Private employers may continue to require vaccination for COVID-19 as a condition of employment consistent with the mandate or their own policies. In ending the mandate, Mayor Adams noted that proof of vaccination would still be required for public-sector employees.

Key Takeaways

Employers in New York City may wish to review the above changes and consider any revisions to their policies and practices. Employers may also want to stay updated as New York City's COVID-19 protocols continue to evolve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.