Seyfarth Synopsis: The CDC has found that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are leveling off from their rise over the summer. The CDC advises that Americans can help prevent these numbers from increasing again by staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The CDC found that 77% of adults over age 18 years have received a COVID-19 vaccine primary series at this point. On the other hand, only half of booster-eligible adults have gotten a booster, and only 34% of adults 50 and older have gotten a second booster.

CDC notes that in June, 2022, people ages 50 years and older with two booster doses were 14 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people of the same age and three times less likely to die than vaccinated people of the same age with only one booster. The CDC explains:

These findings highlight that older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, including those who have been vaccinated with only a primary series, might still be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. Everyone who is eligible should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting their boosters. People at higher risk of severe illness should take additional measures, regardless of vaccination status, including talking to a provider about treatment options if they get COVID-19.

While the CDC recently relaxed its COVID-19 quarantine guidance, it continues to recommend vaccination, and employers should educate their workforces about staying up-to-date to mitigate any workplace transmission risks. Further, a new generation of vaccines is expected to be distributed after Labor Day, which will be engineered to better address anticipated strains of COVID-19. Many employers are revisiting COVID-19 protocols and booster distribution, to protect their employee health going forward.

