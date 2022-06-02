ARTICLE

In this podcast, recorded live from Workplace Strategies, Ogletree Deakins' annual labor and employment law seminar for human resources professionals and in-house counsel, Phillip Russell and Karen Tynan discuss the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s plans to develop a new heat illness standard. Phillip, who is the host of our Dirty Steel-Toe Boots podcast series, and Karen share their insights on what OSHA might include in the forthcoming heat exposure standard and examine the provisions of OSHA's new national emphasis program (NEP) targeting industries where heat-related hazards may exist, highlighting strategies for reducing occupational heat-related injury and illness.

