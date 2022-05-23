United States:
Workplace Strategies Watercooler: Exploring Mental Health In The Workplace (Podcast)
23 May 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
Recorded live at Workplace Strategies, Ogletree Deakins'
national labor and employment law seminar for human resources
professionals and in-house counsel, this podcast features a
discussion with William Grob and Hera Arsen, Ph.D., about employee
mental health as a key topic of workplace communications. Starting
with a look into the social dynamics and complex considerations
that have changed company cultures and employee perceptions, as
well as expectations, about mental health in recent years, Bill
examines the lingering toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on employee
well-being and offers pragmatic tips on how to recognize and
respond to employees who are experiencing mental health
difficulties.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
