The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) recently approved the third readoption of the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) to take effect on May 7, 2022. This ETS will be in effect until December 31, 2022, as the final update to the ETS. The changes mark the continued evolution of the regulations, with modifications and adjustments to definitions, testing protocols, disinfection and sanitizing, close contact rules, return-to-work procedures, and outbreak policies.

The updated California COVID-19 Prevention Program Template Package provides California employers with updated and compliant templates that reflect these changes and can remain effective through the end of 2022. The template package includes an updated COVID-19 Prevention Plan in Word format for easy customization, templates for handling outbreaks and return to work, and a training checklist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.