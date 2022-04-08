On Monday, April 4, 2022, OSHA released a new memorandum to regional administrators regarding enforcement of OSHA's rule requiring electronic submittal of injury and illness records.

Each week, the agency will be running a computer program to identify employers who might not be complying. While OSHA originally predicted almost half a million employers would need to submit these forms, the actual number of reports filed are much lower.

Because OSHA can only cite an employer for a violation that is no more than six months old, a large increase in enforcement is not anticipated. However, employers with over 250 employees should be sure all locations are in compliance with the rule. OSHA's website provides guidance on which companies need to submit their data and how to submit it.

