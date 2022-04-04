On the second anniversary of the pandemic, we interview lawyers in Haynes Boone's Labor and Employment and OSHA Practice Groups for a two-part discussion about recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings and other legal developments that raise important issues about what businesses can and can' do to protect their employees against COVID-19 infections. 

 In Part 2, Jason HabinskyMatt DeffebachMini Kapoor, and Henson Adams will weigh in on tricky topics that employers have wrestled with practically since the start of the pandemic, including testing and masking protocols and how to properly handle requests for medical or religious exemptions to vaccine requirements. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.