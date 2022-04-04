United States:
On Track Episode 30: What Now? How The Supreme Court's Vaccination Decision Affects Workplace Safety During The Peak Of Omicron Variant. (Part Two) (Podcast)
04 April 2022
Haynes and Boone
On the second anniversary of the pandemic, we interview lawyers
in Haynes Boone's Labor and Employment and OSHA Practice
Groups for a two-part discussion about recent U.S. Supreme Court
rulings and other legal developments that raise important issues
about what businesses can and can' do to protect their
employees against COVID-19 infections.
In Part 2, Jason Habinsky, Matt Deffebach, Mini Kapoor, and Henson Adams will weigh in on tricky
topics that employers have wrestled with practically since the
start of the pandemic, including testing and masking protocols and
how to properly handle requests for medical or religious exemptions
to vaccine requirements.
