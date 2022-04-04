ARTICLE

United States: On Track Episode 30: What Now? How The Supreme Court's Vaccination Decision Affects Workplace Safety During The Peak Of Omicron Variant. (Part Two) (Podcast)

On the second anniversary of the pandemic, we interview lawyers in Haynes Boone's Labor and Employment and OSHA Practice Groups for a two-part discussion about recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings and other legal developments that raise important issues about what businesses can and can' do to protect their employees against COVID-19 infections.



In Part 2, Jason Habinsky, Matt Deffebach, Mini Kapoor, and Henson Adams will weigh in on tricky topics that employers have wrestled with practically since the start of the pandemic, including testing and masking protocols and how to properly handle requests for medical or religious exemptions to vaccine requirements.

