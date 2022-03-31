ARTICLE

Seyfarth Synopsis: CDC's new COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation calculator “takes the stress out of deciding when, and for how long, individuals with COVID-19 and close contacts need to stay home, get tested, and wear a well-fitting mask.”

The new CDC calculator may help people with COVID-19 and their close contacts decide what precautions they should take to limit COVID-19 transmission in their communities, including whether to quarantine or isolate.

Each person's COVID-19 circumstances are unique, and this new tool can provide information that is more tailored to an individual's particular needs. With the COVID-19 landscape always shifting, the calculator can assist COVID-19 cases and close contacts to understand and follow current CDC guidance on isolating and quarantining, as well as to determine whether they should test or wear a mask.

The CDC calculator is geared for the general public and not specifically for use by employers. However, employers may consider adopting this calculator for employee quarantine and isolation.

