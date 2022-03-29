United States:
On Track Episode 29: What Now? How The Supreme Court's Vaccination Decision Affects Workplace Safety During The Peak Of Omicron Variant. (Part One) (Podcast)
29 March 2022
Haynes and Boone
On the second anniversary of the pandemic, we interview lawyers
in Haynes Boone's Labor and Employment and OSHA Practice Groups
for a two-part discussion about recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings
and other legal developments that raise important issues about what
businesses can and can' do to protect their employees against
COVID-19 infections.
In Part 1, Jason Habinsky, Matt Deffebach, Mini Kapoor, and Henson Adams, talk about Supreme Court rulings
on vaccine mandates and how those rulings will impact federal
workplace regulations.
