On the second anniversary of the pandemic, we interview lawyers in Haynes Boone's Labor and Employment and OSHA Practice Groups for a two-part discussion about recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings and other legal developments that raise important issues about what businesses can and can' do to protect their employees against COVID-19 infections.



In Part 1, Jason Habinsky, Matt Deffebach, Mini Kapoor, and Henson Adams, talk about Supreme Court rulings on vaccine mandates and how those rulings will impact federal workplace regulations.

