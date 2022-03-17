When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conducts an inspection, issues a citation, and seeks enforcement of a contested citation, it has its own attorneys. The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Solicitor represents OSHA and provides the agency legal opinions and advice concerning all of its activities. In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, host Phillip Russell is joined by former Solicitor and current Ogletree Deakins attorney, Jaslyn Johnson, to discuss the role of the Solicitor's Office and what employers should understand about how OSHA works with its attorneys during inspections and enforcement actions.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.