Jim Sullivan spoke with Bloomberg Law about potential legal problems that loom for OSHA's proposed worker heat protection rule. If the heat-stress standard applies across the board to all workers—not just those with heightened heat stress risks such as agriculture workers—there is going to be pressure in the courts of appeals and the Supreme Court to view the rule as public health measure, said Jim.

Originally Published by Bloomberg Law

