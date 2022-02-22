Partner LaKeisha M.A. Caton shared her thoughts on employers considering adding a booster requirement to their vaccine mandate policies. While positive COVID-19 cases have begun to decline, a booster requirement may have numerous benefits. According to SHRM:

Lower health care costs are another benefit of requiring boosters, noted LaKeisha Caton, an attorney with Pryor Cashman in New York City.

"The omicron surge forced some businesses to close due to a lack of healthy workers or to require that their employees work remotely in order to avoid exposure," she said. "Mandating booster shots for employees may decrease the likelihood of further disruptions in the workplace."

[...]

Employees may object to a potentially never-ending cycle of booster shots, although employers can assure them that changes to policies will be consistent with evolving public health guidance, Caton said.