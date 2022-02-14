On January 18, 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed into law Assembly Bill No. 3950. Under the law, private employers in New Jersey must provide employees with written notice before using tracking devices on vehicles operated by employees. The law takes effect on April 18, 2022.

The law defines "tracking device" as "an electronic or mechanical device which is designed or intended to be used for the sole purpose of tracking the movement of a vehicle, person, or device." Devices "used for the purpose of documenting employee expense reimbursement" are excluded from the definition of "tracking device." Notably, the law applies regardless of whether the employee uses a company-owned vehicle or the employee's personal vehicle.

The New Jersey law expressly states that it does not "supersede regulations governing interstate commerce, including but not limited to, the usage of electronic communications devices as mandated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration."

An employer that knowingly uses a tracking device on an employee-operated vehicle without providing written notice to the employee will be subject to a civil penalty in an amount not to exceed $1,000 for the first violation and not to exceed $2,500 for each subsequent violation.

