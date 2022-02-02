On January 25, 2022, OSHA posted notice of its withdrawal of its large employer Vaccine Mandate. However, OSHA appears to continue to pursue a permanent COVID-19 standard.

The OSHA website posted the following message:

"The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is withdrawing the vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard issued on Nov. 5, 2021, to protect unvaccinated employees of large employers with 100 or more employees from workplace exposure to coronavirus. The withdrawal is effective January 26, 2022.

Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule. OSHA, still, strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.