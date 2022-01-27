Originally recorded: Wednesday January 26, 2022

Summary: Stevens & Lee's employment law attorneys discuss the current status of OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) and likely next steps; the current status of other vaccine mandates, such as those governing federal contractors and health care; and what employers can and should do now as it relates to vaccines in light of the shifting state of the law. They also discuss some of the litigation involving these types of policies, such as vaccine policies and/or other COVID-19 related policies.

Presenters: Lisa Scidurlo, Co-Chair, Labor and Employment Department; Brad M. Kushner, Shareholder; Theresa Zechman, Shareholder

Webinar: Mandatory Vaccines, the ETS and OSHA's Next Steps - Oh My! What Employers Can and Should Do Given the State of Affairs

